Pak Army launches rescue operations following disastrous rains in Karachi
KARACHI – Pakistan Army, Rangers and Pak Navy along with civil administration rescue teams are busy in evacuating people to safer places after disastrous rain in the city.
The city received heavy rains last night following relief and rescue operation in which Pak Navy teams rescued people stranded in rain water in Dadabhai colony, Madina Town, Yar Mohammad Goth and other parts of the city.
People residing along Malir River and Sukhan river were also shifted to safer places as water entered in residential areas.
Traffic was badly affected as national highway came under water after overflow of the Sukhan river.
Following heavy rains in different parts of Sindh especially in Karachi and Hyderabad, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has declared Rain Emergency all over the province.
