COAS directs to step up relief operations in Karachi, interior Sindh
Web Desk
09:09 AM | 26 Aug, 2020
Share

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed Karachi Corps to step up flood relief operations in interior Sindh and Karachi to assist affected people due to recent rains.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), "Troops must reach out to affected population in distress and extend all necessary care".

