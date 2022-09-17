David Beckham waited 12 hours in line to pay respects to late Queen Elizabeth II

England football legend David Beckham is mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

Beckham paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday afternoon after queuing for hours alongside other members of the public.

The soccer player joined a queue of people at 1.45 am coming inside the Westminster Hall to see the Queen's coffin. It was not until 3.26 pm that he got a chance to go inside the venue.

Speaking to reporters while queuing earlier, the 47-year-old said he had been waiting for more than 12 hours."We all want to be here together, we all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of our Queen," Beckham said.

"You know something like this today is meant to be shared together. So, you know the fact that we've been here. We're eating Pringles. We're eating Sherbet Lemons, sandwiches and coffee," the football player continued.

Speaking to a reporter from ITV News, Beckham said he "grew up in a household of royalists" and had come on behalf of his grandparents who he said would have queued if they were still alive.

“Every time that we stood there and wore those Three Lions shirts and I had my armband and we sang “God Save Our Queen” that was something that meant so much to us and every time that we did it, it was something special," concluded Beckham.