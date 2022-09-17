Film about Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial to be released soon
Web Desk
03:50 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
Film about Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial to be released soon
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard controversial defamation case is now the subject of a new movie, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.

It is set to debut exclusively on the free Tubi streaming service, reports Variety.

The film stars Mark Hapka as Depp and Megan Davis as Heard. It’s set to premiere Friday, September 30, 2022. Melissa Marty will join Hapka and Davis as Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig will portray Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft.

Hot Take follows the sour relationship of Depp and Heard, unravelling the two-month defamation trial that concluded on June 1, with the jury announcing its verdict in Depp’s favour and finding that Heard had defamed him by alluding to domestic violence allegations against him in a December 2018 op-ed piece. 

The movie was fast-tracked into production by Tubi and MarVista Entertainment “to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer,” Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer, said in a statement.

Back in June, a seven-person jury concluded that Heard intentionally and maliciously defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed identifying herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages (the judge later reduced the punitive damages to Virginia's statutory cap of $350,000). Heard earned a small countersuit victory of $2 million in compensatory damages.

