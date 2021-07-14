PAKvENG – England announces squad for T20I series against Pakistan
Eoin Morgan has replaced Ben Stoke as captain of the English side as the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced the squad for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan.
"Morgan is one of nine players who have been included in the squad after completing the required period of self-isolation following the Royal London Series against Sri Lanka," said ECB in a statement.
The 16-player squad and support staff have tested negative for Covid-19 tests and they have been cleared to play the series.
The three-match series will begin on July 16 at Trent Bridge.
England Men’s IT20 Squad
Eoin Morgan (Middlesex - captain)
Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)
Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)
Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire)
Tom Banton (Somerset)
Jos Buttler (Lancashire)
Tom Curran (Surrey)
Lewis Gregory (Somerset)
Chris Jordan (Sussex)
Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)
Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)
Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)
Matt Parkinson (Lancashire)
Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)
Jason Roy (Surrey)
David Willey (Yorkshire)
England complete ODI series whitewash against Pakistan
England defeated Pakistan by three wickets in the third and final match, taking the ODI series 3-0 on Tuesday.
After being outplayed in the first two ODIs, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side performed well with the bat. A record-breaking performance by the skipper helped Pakistan post a target of 332 runs for England in the third and final ODI of the series at Edgbaston on Tuesday.
In reply, James Vince and Lewis Gregory helped England win (332/7).
