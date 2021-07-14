PAKvENG – England announces squad for T20I series against Pakistan

06:16 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
PAKvENG – England announces squad for T20I series against Pakistan
Share

Eoin Morgan has replaced Ben Stoke as captain of the English side as the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced the squad for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan.

"Morgan is one of nine players who have been included in the squad after completing the required period of self-isolation following the Royal London Series against Sri Lanka," said ECB in a statement.

The 16-player squad and support staff have tested negative for Covid-19 tests and they have been cleared to play the series.

The three-match series will begin on July 16 at Trent Bridge.

England Men’s IT20 Squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex - captain)

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire)

Tom Banton (Somerset)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Tom Curran (Surrey)

Lewis Gregory (Somerset)

Chris Jordan (Sussex)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Matt Parkinson (Lancashire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

England complete ODI series whitewash against Pakistan

England defeated Pakistan by three wickets in the third and final match, taking the ODI series 3-0 on Tuesday.

After being outplayed in the first two ODIs, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side performed well with the bat. A record-breaking performance by the skipper helped Pakistan post a target of 332 runs for England in the third and final ODI of the series at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

In reply, James Vince and Lewis Gregory helped England win (332/7).

PAKvENG – Babar Azam smashes two new ODI ... 09:19 PM | 13 Jul, 2021

LAHORE – Skipper Babar Azam Tuesday became the fastest batsman in the world to reach 14 One-day International ...

More From This Category
Babar Azam retains top spot in ICC’s batsmen ...
05:48 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
Twitter lashes out at Abdul Razzak over sexist ...
05:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
Junaid Khan gets NCOC reply to Covid vaccine ...
10:04 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
PAKvENG – Babar Azam smashes two new ODI ...
09:19 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Former hockey Olympian Naveed Alam succumbs to ...
01:52 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
England complete ODI series whitewash against ...
11:59 PM | 13 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Twitter lashes out at Abdul Razzak over sexist remarks directed at Nida Dar
05:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr