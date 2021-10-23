Pakistan name 12-man squad for T20 World Cup opener against India
01:33 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
Pakistan name 12-man squad for T20 World Cup opener against India
DUBAI – Pakistan on Saturday named the 12-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup opener against arch-rival India.

Skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi will play the much-awaited fixture against the neighboring country.

Pakistan stands a good chance as they have experienced players who have played a lot against Men in Blue while India start as favorites and they have all the areas covered but in T20 anybody could beat anybody on their day.

The two teams last met in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England as India only plays Pakistan in multi-nation events after cutting off bilateral cricket ties.

More to follow…

