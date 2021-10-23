Pakistan name 12-man squad for T20 World Cup opener against India
Share
DUBAI – Pakistan on Saturday named the 12-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup opener against arch-rival India.
Skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi will play the much-awaited fixture against the neighboring country.
Pakistan open T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 23, 2021
More details ➡️ https://t.co/jNJ0nfEIOg#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup
Pakistan stands a good chance as they have experienced players who have played a lot against Men in Blue while India start as favorites and they have all the areas covered but in T20 anybody could beat anybody on their day.
The two teams last met in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England as India only plays Pakistan in multi-nation events after cutting off bilateral cricket ties.
More to follow…
- Pakistan-Morocco’s first-ever joint military drills concludes in ...02:11 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan name 12-man squad for T20 World Cup opener against India01:33 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani cabbie released after spending 17 years at Guantanamo Bay ...01:08 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan reaches milestone of administering 100mn Covid jabs11:56 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
- Teen girl ‘gang-raped, filmed’ by rickshaw driver, accomplice in ...11:29 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
- Madam Noor Jehan's family responds to Ali Azmat's remarks04:44 PM | 22 Oct, 2021
- Celebrities set the dance floor ablaze at Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira ...03:32 PM | 22 Oct, 2021
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold video goes viral01:40 PM | 22 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021