Babar Azam drops in latest ICC Test rankings

Web Desk
07:03 PM | 24 Jul, 2024
Babar Azam drops in latest ICC Test rankings

Babar Azam has dropped one place in the ICC Test batsmen rankings, with Harry Brook making notable progress to reach a career-best third place.

England's dominant performance in the second Test against the West Indies has resulted in significant gains for several of their key players in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings.

England secured a decisive 241-run victory at Trent Bridge, leading to notable shifts in the rankings.

Veteran batter Joe Root scored his 32nd Test century during the match, earning him 12 additional rating points. This performance moved him closer to the top Test batter ranking, currently held by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. Root is now just seven points behind Williamson, and another strong performance in the upcoming third Test in Birmingham could see him reclaim the number one spot.

Harry Brook also made progress, climbing four spots to reach a career-best third place in the batter rankings. His impressive century in the second innings at Nottingham allowed him to surpass notable players such as Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell, Steve Smith, and Rohit Sharma.

Other England players also saw improvements in their rankings. Ben Duckett moved up six spots to 16th, and Ollie Pope jumped eight places to 21st after solid performances in the second Test.

For the West Indies, Kraigg Brathwaite advanced two places to 40th, Joshua Da Silva climbed seven spots to 61st, and Kavem Hodge made a significant leap of 21 places to 75th.

In the Test bowler rankings, Chris Woakes re-entered the top 20 for the first time since September 2021, jumping four places due to his six-wicket haul against the West Indies. Young England spinner Shoaib Bashir improved by 18 places to 53rd following his five-wicket haul in the second innings, while West Indies quick Jayden Seales gained 10 places to reach 34th after taking six wickets in the Nottingham Test.

