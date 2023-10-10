BISE Lahore to announce Intermediate Part-II results today – How to check result online?

KARACHI – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Lahore and other boards will release the Intermediate Part 2 Results for 2023 today (10th October).

This year, a large number of students from the Punjab board took the yearly Intermediate Part 1 exam, and they are now impatiently awaiting the results.

The BISE Lahore and other boards employed all of the resources and labour at their disposal to provide real outcomes in accordance with government strategy.

This year, the Inter examinations took place during the summer.

Inter Part-2 Results 2023

Results will be available at precisely 10:00am today at this link. Results will also be available on the respective boards' official websites.

How to Check Inter Part 2 Results for BISE Lahore in 2023

Candidates can get their results online at http://biselahore.com/, the Board's official website.

Send a Roll Number to the number 800291 to check your results through SMS if you have a poor or no internet connection.