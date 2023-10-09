Pakistan wins T20 wheelchair Asia championship for the second time

KATHMANDU: Pakistan became T20 Wheelchair Asia champions for the second time defending their title as the green shirts beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs in a one-sided encounter.

Defending champion Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first in the decisive match of the T20 Wheelchair Asia Cup played in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

Pakistan openers made a winning start and took the score of the match to 215 on the loss of 5 wickets.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 113 runs in 17.2 overs chasing 216 runs.