Search

Pakistan

Pakistan wins T20 wheelchair Asia championship for the second time

Web Desk
11:05 PM | 9 Oct, 2023
Pakistan wins T20 wheelchair Asia championship for the second time
Source: Screen grab

KATHMANDU: Pakistan became T20 Wheelchair Asia champions for the second time defending their title as the green shirts beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs in a one-sided encounter.

Defending champion Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first in the decisive match of the T20 Wheelchair Asia Cup played in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

Pakistan openers made a winning start and took the score of the match to 215 on the loss of 5 wickets.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 113 runs in 17.2 overs chasing 216 runs.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:23 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Pakistan's gold prices are beginning to rise following a recent drop

07:09 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Pakistan Army major among two martyred, five terrorists killed in ...

03:28 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Bid to smuggle iPhone’s latest models into Pakistan through Umrah ...

10:15 AM | 9 Oct, 2023

Pakistan Air Force launches massive air drill ‘Indus Shield-2023’ ...

05:59 PM | 8 Oct, 2023

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from October 16?

03:19 PM | 8 Oct, 2023

Pakistan set to receive fresh loan tranche from IMF

Advertisement

Latest

12:05 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

BISE Lahore to announce Intermediate Part-II results today – How to check result online?

Horoscope

09:01 AM | 9 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 9 September, 2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 9, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.65 281.65
Euro EUR 294.1 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 176.25 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 9, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 169,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 9 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Karachi PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Islamabad PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Peshawar PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Quetta PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Sialkot PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Attock PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Gujranwala PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Jehlum PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Multan PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Bahawalpur PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Gujrat PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Nawabshah PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Chakwal PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Hyderabad PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Nowshehra PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Sargodha PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Faisalabad PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Mirpur PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: