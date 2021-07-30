Asim Azhar performs soulful rendition of Janam Fida-e-Haideri

KARACHI – Singer Asim Azhar has won the hearts of his fans as he shared a soulful rendition of Janam Fida E Haideri.

The singer uploaded an unplugged version of the rendition on Instagram, which has garnered a positive response from social media users.

In few hours, the video has received more than 800k likes on Instagram.