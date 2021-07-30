Asim Azhar performs soulful rendition of Janam Fida-e-Haideri

06:30 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Asim Azhar performs soulful rendition of Janam Fida-e-Haideri
Share

KARACHI – Singer Asim Azhar has won the hearts of his fans as he shared a soulful rendition of Janam Fida E Haideri. 

The singer uploaded an unplugged version of the rendition on Instagram, which has garnered a positive response from social media users. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

In few hours, the video has received more than 800k likes on Instagram.

Imran Abbas releases his rendition of Qaseedah ... 05:59 PM | 17 Apr, 2021

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has been quite active lately. Apart from hosting a Ramadan show in Turkey to interacting ...

More From This Category
Pakistani Ertugrul! Interior Minister Sheikh ...
05:53 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Sadaf Kanwal under fire for stating her 'marriage ...
04:31 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Sumbul Iqbal contracts coronavirus
03:32 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Iffat Omar trolled for wearing revealing dress
01:31 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan win hearts with adorable ...
02:32 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Nora Fatehi celebrates 30m Instagram followers ...
01:01 PM | 30 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Asim Azhar performs soulful rendition of Janam Fida-e-Haideri
06:30 PM | 30 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr