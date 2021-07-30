Prices of new Honda City model unveiled 

KARACHI – Honda Atlas has unveiled the new model of its top-selling car, City, and prices of all five variants.

For the first time, the company has installed airbags in Honda City in Pakistan.

The car is available in five variants that include 1.2L Automatic Transmission (AT), 1.2L Manual Transmission (MT), 1.5L Standard, 1.5L Aspire AT and 1.5L MT.

Following are the new prices;

Variant Price 1.2L MT Rs2,599,000 1.2L CVT Rs2,799,000 1.5L PT CVT Rs2,899,000 1.5L Aspire MT Rs3,019,000 1.5L Aspire CVT Rs3,174,000