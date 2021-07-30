Prices of new Honda City model unveiled
07:00 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
KARACHI – Honda Atlas has unveiled the new model of its top-selling car, City, and prices of all five variants.
For the first time, the company has installed airbags in Honda City in Pakistan.
The car is available in five variants that include 1.2L Automatic Transmission (AT), 1.2L Manual Transmission (MT), 1.5L Standard, 1.5L Aspire AT and 1.5L MT.
Following are the new prices;
|Variant
|Price
|1.2L MT
|Rs2,599,000
|1.2L CVT
|Rs2,799,000
|1.5L PT CVT
|Rs2,899,000
|1.5L Aspire MT
|Rs3,019,000
|1.5L Aspire CVT
|Rs3,174,000
