USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee loses ground against dollar in early trade

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee witnessed a marginal loss against the US dollar, depreciating 0.14percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 284.20, a decrease of Rs0.41 against the USD.

Last week, PKR registered a marginal drop against the greenback, depreciating by 0.05 percent in the interbank market.

All eyes are on the Pakistan-IMF deal as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said technical-level discussions with the global lender are over while the government is making all-out efforts to salvage crucial funds.

Amid economic uncertainty, forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunged by $354 million, hovering at $4.2 billion as of March 24.

More to follow…