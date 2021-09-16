Sara Ali Khan sets internet ablaze with new bold video at Maldives beach

Web Desk
04:33 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Sara Ali Khan sets internet ablaze with new bold video at Maldives beach
Share

Princess of Pataudi family and Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan has been blessing the timelines of her fans with gorgeous photos and stunning looks from the beaches of the Maldives.

Her enthralling Instagram feed showcased that she is currently on the island and is having the time of her life at the picturesque land.

The Simba actress who is truly a fashionista at heart turned up the heat in a sexy blue and white bikini and matching beach shrugs.

"‘You are not a drop in the ocean. You’re the entire ocean in a drop’- Rumi", the 26-year-old captioned.

On the work front, Khan will be next seen in Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

What made Sara Ali Khan apologise to her parents? 06:24 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

Princess of Pataudi family and Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan's latest social media post is a proof of her ...

More From This Category
Nadia Hussain in hot water over controversial ...
05:27 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Asim Azhar and Bilal Maqsood jam together on ...
05:00 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Saba Qamar's new dance video goes viral
03:30 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Nausheen Shah sheds light on the controversy with ...
02:42 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Shahid Afridi pens a heartwarming birthday wish ...
02:00 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Pakistan's comedy legend Umer Sharif granted US ...
11:44 AM | 16 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nadia Hussain in hot water over controversial statement
05:27 PM | 16 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr