Sara Ali Khan sets internet ablaze with new bold video at Maldives beach

Princess of Pataudi family and Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan has been blessing the timelines of her fans with gorgeous photos and stunning looks from the beaches of the Maldives.

Her enthralling Instagram feed showcased that she is currently on the island and is having the time of her life at the picturesque land.

The Simba actress who is truly a fashionista at heart turned up the heat in a sexy blue and white bikini and matching beach shrugs.

"‘You are not a drop in the ocean. You’re the entire ocean in a drop’- Rumi", the 26-year-old captioned.

On the work front, Khan will be next seen in Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.