Saba Qamar sets internet on fire with new bold photoshoot

Pakistani stars are being trolled left, right and centre and the latest to fall prey to insensitive comments and demeaning remarks is superstar Saba Qamar.

With killer looks and a charming persona, the 37-year-old makes stunning wardrobe choices that often come under public scrutiny.

Qamar is unapologetic when it comes to her fashion choices which is why this time around, the fashionista has fallen prey to the moral brigade. Her monochromatic photoshoot has become the talk of the town but for all the wrong reasons.

Adorning layers of black gorgeousness, the Baaghi star twirled and sparkled with her wavy hair looking super pretty.

Oozing panache, Saba was the picture-perfect depiction of a princess in a black dress but that only attracted the displeasure of the netizens.

The moral brigade did not hold back, highlighting the choice of her clothing. Derogatory comments also poured under Qamar's picture.

On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.