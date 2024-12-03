Gold prices move up by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered slight recovery in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday a day after suffering losses.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs700 to settle at Rs275,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also surged by Rs600 with new rate reaching Rs235,940.

The precious commodity also registered gains in the international market where per ounce price moved up by $7 to reach $2,640.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola and Rs2,914.95 per 10-gram in local market.

A day earlier, per tola gold price plunged by Rs1,700 to settle at Rs274,500. Similarly, the price of 10-gram decrease by Rs1,457, fixing the new price at Rs235,340.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its gaining momentum amid political stability and positive economic indicators, particularly decline in inflation rate.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index on Tuesday surged by 1,188 points or 1.15% to climb to all-time high of 104,463.78 during intra-day trading.