Champions Trophy: India likely to reject Pakistan’s proposal

India is reportedly unlikely to accept Pakistan’s proposal regarding the Champions Trophy, further complicating cricketing relations between the two nations. According to Indian media, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is hesitant to agree to Pakistan’s suggestion of hosting ICC events at neutral venues. The absence of security concerns in India is cited as a key reason for this reluctance.

Reports suggest that if India refuses the hybrid model proposed by Pakistan, the ICC may consider shifting the Champions Trophy from Pakistan. In response, Pakistan has demanded written assurances from India regarding its participation. If these assurances are not provided, the ICC will make a final decision on the matter.

Sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have stated that no official communication has been received from either the ICC or BCCI about Pakistan’s proposals. Discussions are expected in the coming days. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that Pakistan will maintain a balanced approach: “If India does not come to Pakistan, we will not play in India. Any arrangement must be based on equality.”

Pakistan had earlier proposed hosting bilateral matches at neutral venues for the next three years, but the disagreement underscores ongoing tensions in Indo-Pak cricket relations.