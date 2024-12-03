Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Fire erupts at Karachi’s Rimpa Plaza, rescue operations underway

Fire Erupts At Karachis Rimpa Plaza Rescue Operations Underway

A fire broke out in the multi-storey Rimpa Plaza on MA Jinnah Road on Tuesday, triggering extensive rescue and firefighting operations. The blaze, which reportedly began in a flat on the first floor, quickly spread to the upper levels of the building.

Residents recounted chaotic scenes as they evacuated the premises, citing delays in the arrival of fire brigade teams. In the initial stages, residents attempted to control the fire themselves.

Fire brigade officials confirmed that additional fire tenders were dispatched to the site, employing foam to combat the flames. Emergency measures, including breaking glass panels, were taken to provide firefighters with better access.

A Pakistan Navy team joined the operation, bolstering rescue efforts. Officials confirmed that all occupants of the building had been safely evacuated.

To ensure a steady water supply, the NIPA hydrant was placed on emergency alert, and water tankers were deployed to the location. The operation will continue until the fire is fully extinguished, according to a Water Corporation spokesperson.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident, directing immediate firefighting efforts and calling for a detailed report from the Karachi Commissioner. Shah also instructed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and other relevant bodies to inspect high-rise buildings for compliance with fire safety protocols.

Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjhar ordered additional police reinforcements and emphasized accountability. He called for a thorough investigation into the fire’s cause, with findings to be made public.

This marks the second fire incident at Rimpa Plaza in recent years. In May 2023, a blaze broke out on the building’s seventh floor, reportedly in a spare parts warehouse. While no casualties occurred, the incident underscored the need for improved fire safety measures in the building.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the current fire. Investigations are ongoing, as concerns grow over fire safety standards in Karachi’s high-rise structures.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

