Pakistan records warmest November in history

Pakistan Records Warmest November In History

November 2024 has gone down in history as the warmest November ever recorded in Pakistan, with temperatures significantly deviating from long-term averages, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The national mean monthly temperature reached 20.75°C, exceeding the 17.87°C average by a striking +2.89°C. This marks the highest November temperature in 64 years, surpassing the previous record of 19.87°C set in 2011.

Daytime maximum temperatures averaged 28.05°C, warmer by +2.13°C than the country-average of 25.92°C, making it the second-highest in the past 64 years. Nighttime minimum temperatures were even more extraordinary, averaging 13.40°C, a deviation of +4.07°C above the 9.33°C national average, establishing a new record.

Turbat, Balochistan, recorded the highest daily temperature of the month at 41.0°C on November 3. Meanwhile, Mithi in Sindh had the highest mean monthly maximum temperature of 35.5°C. On the other hand, Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan experienced the coldest temperature of -6.6°C on November 28, also making it the coolest location overall with a mean monthly minimum of -0.9°C.

Rainfall across the country was near average, with a national area-weighted total of 5.6mm, reflecting a slight positive anomaly of +8%. The highest one-day rainfall, 54.3mm, was recorded in Khuzdar, Balochistan, on November 30, while Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emerged as the wettest location with a monthly total of 110.0mm.

Climatic influences, including a shift in the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) towards La Niña and a negative phase of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), have been noted as contributing factors to these exceptional weather patterns.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

