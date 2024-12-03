PakWheels expands operations to UAE: Welcome ArabWheels!

PakWheels has announced its expansion into the United Arab Emirates under the brand name ArabWheels. With over two decades of expertise in connecting buyers, sellers, and automotive enthusiasts, this milestone reflects PakWheels’ commitment to revolutionizing car buying and selling experiences in the UAE.

From PakWheels to ArabWheels: A Legacy of Trust

Founded in 2003 as a small community for car enthusiasts, PakWheels has grown into Pakistan’s most trusted platform for car buyers and sellers, serving over Unique visitors annually. Over the years, PakWheels has transformed into a one-stop marketplace, introducing innovative services that simplify and enhance the car buying and selling process.

Revolutionary Services That Build Confidence

PakWheels has revolutionized the car market in Pakistan with its innovative offerings:

Car Inspection Services: Helping buyers confidently purchase used vehicles with over Five Hundred Thousand cars inspected to date.

Sell It For Me Service: Streamlining the selling process by handling everything for the car owner.

These groundbreaking services, along with additional offerings such as auction sheet verification, car registration and transfer, partner workshops, finance, and insurance, have established PakWheels as a trusted name for genuine buyers and sellers. Leveraging this expertise, ArabWheels is poised to revolutionize how UAE people buy and sell cars.

Authenticity Backed by Social Media Influence

PakWheels has earned a reputation for delivering the most authentic car reviews, becoming the first choice for buyers seeking reliable advice before purchasing. Alongside these reviews, PakWheels offers helpful and engaging content across its platforms, which has led to tremendous growth on social media:

Over 10 million followers across all platforms

200 million video views monthly

100 million monthly reach

This social media influence demonstrates the trust and loyalty PakWheels has cultivated, a foundation upon which ArabWheels will build in the UAE.

What ArabWheels Brings to the UAE Market

ArabWheels offers a platform tailored to the needs of the UAE automotive audience. Here’s what makes it unique:

Cars for Sale: A diverse selection of vehicles, ranging from affordable options to luxury models.

Localized Content: UAE-specific car reviews, buying guides, and market insights.

Community Engagement: A dedicated space for car enthusiasts to connect, share experiences, and learn.

Effortless Buying and Selling: Simplified processes to make trading cars more accessible and more trustworthy.

A New Era in Automotive Connectivity

ArabWheels represents a new chapter in PakWheels’ journey, bringing its trusted, community-driven approach to the UAE. Whether you’re looking to buy your next car, sell with ease, or explore the latest automotive trends, ArabWheels is your go-to platform.

Join the Revolution

PakWheels invites UAE residents to experience ArabWheels and redefine how they buy, sell, and interact with cars. Visit ArabWheels.ae today and be part of this exciting new journey.

ArabWheels is the UAE’s newest automobile marketplace, connecting car buyers, sellers, and enthusiasts. From localized insights to upcoming streamlined services, ArabWheels aims to simplify car buying and selling for everyone in the UAE.

What began as a startup for buying and selling car services has become Pakistan’s #1 automotive platform, earning a place in the Arabia Fast Growth 500 list. Today, PakWheels stands out not just for its impressive classified marketplace but for its captivating automotive reviews. It has fostered a deep trust among viewers, empowering them to make informed choices when buying cars and bikes in Pakistan.