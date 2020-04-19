78,000 farmers registered through Bardana Mobile App
Web Desk
10:32 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
78,000 farmers registered through Bardana Mobile App
78,000 farmers registered through Bardana Mobile App
78,000 farmers registered through Bardana Mobile App
78,000 farmers registered through Bardana Mobile App
Share

LAHORE - Over 78,000 farmers have been registered since 8th April through the Bardana Mobile App, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) under the umbrella of “Digitization of Food Department”.

This was informed in a progress review meeting chaired by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor. Director-General ITOps Faisal Yousuf and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said that PITB has successfully launched Bardana Wheat Procurement, Flour Ledger Management Information System and Inventory Management System. These systems are playing a pivotal role in “Wheat Procurement Drive 2020” and monitoring the stock positions and wheat delivery mechanisms across Punjab, he added.

The meeting was informed that under this module, over 389 Food Centres have been registered and over 631,000 tons of total Bardana have been issued in Punjab this year.

The wheat procured from farmers is recorded through PITB powered Wheat Procurement app and Web Portal. For the first time Payment Scroll is introduced, through which payment against the wheat procured is calculated and its access has also been provided to the banks and concerned centers to facilitate in calculating and making payments to the wheat sellers.

More From This Category
Telenor gives Rs50m cheque to PM for Corona ...
08:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2020
South Waziristan becomes first merged district to ...
08:21 PM | 20 Apr, 2020
78,000 farmers registered through Bardana Mobile ...
10:32 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
Jazz contributes PKR 50 million to PM’s ...
04:15 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
TCL launches online summer sale in Pakistan
03:41 PM | 18 Apr, 2020
Facebook works with govt to improve info on ...
07:39 PM | 17 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly & Ahad Raza Mir share their unseen Nikkah pictures
08:40 PM | 20 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr