Brainchild Communications Pakistan named for Google Premier Partner 2022

KARACHI - Karachi-based full-service agency Brainchild Communication Pakistan, has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program.

Affiliated with the Starcom and MediaVest brands under the Publicis Groupe, Brainchild Communication Pakistan has spearheaded programmatic advertising services since its formation in 2010. The company was named among the top 3% of partners in Pakistan.

The factors that determine the top 3% include client growth, client retention, product diversification, and a significant annual advertising spending allocated to Google. The award-winning agency earned an 81.4% optimization score, while the threshold is 70%.

Furthermore, the agency expenditure for the year to date was substantial, while the company committed to having Google-certified experts in Search, Display, Video, and Shopping tools.

Brainchild Communication Pakistan's team of experts provides programmatic advertising services to reach the right audience, at the contextually relevant time, and on the right device. Sophisticated targeting is supported by first, second, and third-party data, which Brainchild Communication Pakistan can refine through its own second-party data marketplace.

“Our specialists use cutting-edge techniques to get the best results from your programmatic ads,” said Farhan Khan, the CEO of Brainchild Communications Pakistan. “We provide pay per click services with dedicated paid search specialists to manage your campaigns on the most complex platforms like Google Ads while leveraging an understanding of your site and app users in order to better check the performance of your marketing, content, products, & more, We maximize both the impact and cost-efficiency of campaigns by controlling the context in which they appear & Persistent Insight Loop (PIL) which is our repository of learnings from past and on-going campaigns and identifies the opportunities to further improve and enhance the performance of our campaigns to achieve desirable goals for the audience in Pakistan. With a growing and evolving dependency on 1st, 2nd, and 3rd party data, we are planning on advancing the programmatic strategies and its need to invest significantly in tech. We invested in the resources and created a team of tech-savvy individuals for the creation of programmatic strategies for our clients and utilizing their full potential. Advertisers that work with Brainchild Communication Pakistan have direct access to analytics dashboards of their programmatic campaigns, which is unlike the industry standard of keeping this in a black box.”

To stay relevant and thriving in the digital future, we recognized that programmatic investment needs to consider the evolving nature of the industry, and factor in the convergence of media technology with the roles that people play.”

This February, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program. The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

“Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in Pakistan,” said Davang Shah, the senior director of Google Ads Marketing at Google. “These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online.”

Premier Partners in the Google Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.