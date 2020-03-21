Catch us live on TECNO Camon 15 launch event

LAHORE - TECNO, a globally acclaimed smartphone brand is going to officially launch its flagship phone Camon 15 in an online event on 24th March 2020. The live streaming of the event can be witnessed at 7:00-7:40 pm on the top TV channel and YouTube and Facebook channels of Tier 1 publisher.

TECNO is inviting its fans to join us on a live broadcast and get a chance to win various exciting gifts, including a grand prize of Camon 15. To win exciting giveaways all they have to do is to share their pictures, online while watching the live broadcast of the launch.

The recently announced, TECNO’s first-ever brand ambassador in Pakistan, Tamgha-e- Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat will also be a part of the live broadcast. All top-notch media publishers are receiving media invites along with handsome gift hampers to witness this exclusive event.

Much hype has already been created on all social media sites by media personnel and customers to experience the first-ever mobile launch event.

Through its promising services and innovative products, the ground is all set for TECNO to overtake its rivals. It is anticipated that with the launch event the company will once again witness impressive sales growth.