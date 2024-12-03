Punjab changes school timings as air quality improves 

LAHORE – The Punjab government has revised the timings of all public and private schools after improvement was recorded in air quality of Lahore and other cities.

Environment Protection Department director general has issued a notification in this regard. It states that schools will open at 8:15 am, half an hour earlier than the timings announced previously due to increasing level of smog.

The decision will be applicable to all private and public schools across Punjab, the notification said.

This order shall come in force with effect from 4th December 2024 (Wednesday) and remain in force till further orders.

“Any contravention to this order shall be punished under relevant legal framework,” read the notification.

More to follow…