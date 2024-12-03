CM announces Rs1 million relief package for injured police officers in PTI protests

In response to the recent violent protests by PTI workers, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced a financial relief package of Rs. 1 million for each police and Rangers personnel injured during the unrest. The announcement was made during a provincial cabinet meeting held in Lahore, where the situation and its implications were extensively discussed.

The cabinet strongly condemned the attacks on law enforcement officials, describing the violence as unacceptable and a grave threat to public order. Maryam Nawaz revealed that 172 police officers sustained injuries while performing their duties, emphasizing the government’s commitment to standing by those who put their lives on the line to maintain peace.

In addition to the financial aid for the injured, the cabinet also approved measures to support the families of martyrs affected by the violence. The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s resolve to hold the perpetrators accountable, vowing strict action against those responsible for the attacks.

This initiative underscores the provincial government’s dedication to the well-being and safety of its law enforcement personnel while sending a clear message against acts of violence targeting public servants.