Bad news for pensioners of Punjab government

LAHORE – The Finance Department of Punjab has abolished the annual increase in three types of pensions, a move which is being termed as a major blow to government employees.

The decision regarding ending the pension increase will apply to government employees retiring from today, December 3, reports said on Tuesday.

Secretary Finance, Mujahid Sher Dil, has sent a circular to all administrative secretaries and heads of departments.

Under paragraph one of the circular issued by the Finance Department in 2015, the increase in pensions has been terminated, and similarly, the increase under paragraph two of the circular issued in 2011 has also been stopped.

Additionally, the increase in pensions under paragraph one of the letter issued by the Finance Department in 2022 has also been discontinued.

The secretary of finance instructed that all departments and organizations implement this directive from December 2.