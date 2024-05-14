Profit rate on National Savings schemes revised in May 2024

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has revised the rates of profit on various national savings certificates and schemes with effect from May 14, 2024.
It has revised the profit rates on Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC), Defence Savings Certificates (DSC), Pensioner Benefit Account (PBA), Regular Income Certificates (RIC), Shuhada Family Welfare Account (SFWA), and Special Savings Certificates (SSC).
The government has kept the profit rates on Sarwa Islamic Savings Account (SISA) and Savings Account (SA) unchanged.
The rate of return on Regular Income Certificates has been decreased by 1 bps to 14.64 percent, while the profit rate on SSC has been cut by 10 bps to 15.7 percent.
BSC, PBA, and SFWA saw a decrease of 24 bps in latest revision with new rate for all three categories fixing at 15.36 percent each.
The profit rate on Defense Saving Certificates (DSC) was also decreased by one bps to 14.39 percent.
Meanwhile, the rate of return on STSC was increased by 24 bps to 19.24 percent. The rate of return on Sarwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) has been increased by 56 bps to 19.1 percent.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
