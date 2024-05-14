Profit rate on National Savings schemes revised in May 2024

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has revised the rates of profit on various national savings certificates and schemes with effect from May 14, 2024.

It has revised the profit rates on Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC), Defence Savings Certificates (DSC), Pensioner Benefit Account (PBA), Regular Income Certificates (RIC), Shuhada Family Welfare Account (SFWA), and Special Savings Certificates (SSC).

The government has kept the profit rates on Sarwa Islamic Savings Account (SISA) and Savings Account (SA) unchanged.

The rate of return on Regular Income Certificates has been decreased by 1 bps to 14.64 percent, while the profit rate on SSC has been cut by 10 bps to 15.7 percent.

BSC, PBA, and SFWA saw a decrease of 24 bps in latest revision with new rate for all three categories fixing at 15.36 percent each.

The profit rate on Defense Saving Certificates (DSC) was also decreased by one bps to 14.39 percent.

Meanwhile, the rate of return on STSC was increased by 24 bps to 19.24 percent. The rate of return on Sarwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) has been increased by 56 bps to 19.1 percent.