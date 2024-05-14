TCL Experience Lounge hosts exclusive match screening between Arsenal, Manchester United

LAHORE—TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV brand, organized a screening event featuring the highly anticipated clash between Arsenal and Manchester United. The event took place at the TCL Experience Lounge, offering football enthusiasts a premium viewing experience like never before.
The TCL Experience Lounge transformed into a vibrant arena where fans could immerse themselves in the excitement of one of English football's most iconic rivalries. As Arsenal FC's regional partner, TCL ensured that attendees were guaranteed an unparalleled viewing experience.
"We were excited to bring together football fans for what promised to be an electrifying encounter between Arsenal and Manchester United at our state-of-the-art experience lounge," said Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing, TCL Middle East and Africa. "At TCL, we were committed to enhancing the way people enjoy entertainment, and this event exemplified our dedication to delivering unforgettable experiences."
The TCL Experience Lounge provided the perfect setting for fans to come together, connect, and celebrate their passion for football in style. Located at 24 A XX, DHA Phase 3, Lahore, the venue offered a sophisticated and comfortable environment designed to elevate the viewing experience.
Attendance to this exclusive event was limited, so football enthusiasts were encouraged to secure their spot early to avoid missing out on this unforgettable experience.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
