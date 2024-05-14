Search

Immigration

Hajj 2024: Accommodation crisis feared as tour operators fail to acquire space

Web Desk
05:54 PM | 14 May, 2024
Hajj 2024: Accommodation crisis feared as tour operators fail to acquire space

RIYADH - Pakistani pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj might be facing a severe accommodation crisis as tour organizers are unable to acquire adequate space.

The crisis pertains to acquiring housing facilities at designated zones at Mina and Arafat for the upcoming Hajj scheduled in June.

The crisis was confirmed by Muhammad Nadeem Sharif, the former chairman of the Travel Agents Association of Pakistan and the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan.

"The Hajj season is approaching, but we have still not been able to secure space for our pilgrims," Sharif was quoted as saying by Express Tribune. 

Affirming that the crisis needs the government's attention, the expert said a large number of private Hajj organizers from Pakistan are currently present in Saudi Arabia to arrange accommodation for pilgrims but are facing the challenge of acquiring proper space.

"Saudi tour companies claim to be awaiting confirmation of availability from the Saudi authorities. But in the event of unavailability, they will have no option but to return the funds received from Pakistani Hajj organizers, creating an extraordinary crisis for us and the pilgrims," Sharif cautioned.

The tour operator stressed the necessity to make every possible effort to facilitate Muslims eager to fulfill their religious duty. 

Sharif also called on the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain to prioritize the urgent resolution of the issue in the backdrop of time constraints. 

He also appealed to the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, to help resolve the issue diplomatically so that the pilgrims could be served properly to perform their religious duty with fervor and reverence. 

It bears mentioning that the total number of seats allocated to Pakistan for the upcoming Hajj is around 180,000 but these include the seats allocated to the private Hajj operators also.

The authorities have introduced the Short Hajj package for the pilgrims while the Sponsorship Scheme is also valid for this year as well.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from the South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.

For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for the North Region for those opting for the Long Hajj package.

For the Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for the South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for the North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.

For the Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for the South region and $ 4050 for North region. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

06:54 PM | 14 May, 2024

UK's top advisory committee advises against ending Graduate Visa

06:13 PM | 14 May, 2024

New protocol issued for UAE flights to tackle infectious diseases

05:54 PM | 14 May, 2024

Hajj 2024: Accommodation crisis feared as tour operators fail to ...

06:03 PM | 13 May, 2024

Fake restaurant review lands British youngster in jail: Here's top ...

05:47 PM | 13 May, 2024

It's official: You can stay in Abu Dhabi for free and here's how

05:11 PM | 13 May, 2024

How to extend Dubai Tourist Visa: Here's a complete guide featuring ...

Immigration

08:05 PM | 11 May, 2024

India signs visa-free agreement with another country: Details inside

04:49 PM | 13 May, 2024

Australia to limit number of international students with fresh ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:54 PM | 14 May, 2024

UK's top advisory committee advises against ending Graduate Visa

Gold & Silver

02:53 PM | 14 May, 2024

Gold prices dip for second consecutive day in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71



Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: