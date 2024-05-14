Search

Immigration

New protocol issued for UAE flights to tackle infectious diseases

Web Desk
06:13 PM | 14 May, 2024
New protocol issued for UAE flights to tackle infectious diseases

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates Aviation Authority has introduced a new protocol to tackle the spread of communicable diseases during air travel.

The protocol was introduced on Tuesday and basically, it stresses swift reporting by operators' stations and collaboration with local health authorities.

International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and member states have lavished praise on the UAE authorities for their innovative approach to reducing significant public health risks associated with air travel.

The protocol was introduced by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) during the Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation (CAPSCA) joint meeting in Germany.

Commenting on the measure, Saif Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, highlighted the Protocol's importance and asserted that the authority would adhere to global aviation safety standards through collaborative efforts with international partners, Khaleej Times reported.

Meanwhile, Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director-General of the Aviation Safety Affairs Sector, termed the Protocol as a significant milestone in combating communicable diseases, aiming to enhance airport capacities and build closer cooperation between public health and civil aviation sectors.

It is to be highlighted that Dubai hosted 15.37 million overnight international visitors in the first 11 months of 2023, implying that the emirate's tourism sector is making a strong recovery after COVID-19. 

The official stats given by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism suggest that the 11-month performance is 2.5 percent above the 15 million international visitors the emirate hosted in the same period in 2019 before the pandemic brought travel to a standstill.

Interestingly, the emirate was ranked the world’s most popular destination for holidaymakers in Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travellers' Choice Awards for a second year in a row - a unique feat for others but a routine for a country that stresses public safety and upholds the best global standards in its aviation practices. 

