Police officer suspended for assaulting British-Pakistani family at airport

MANCHESTER - The police officer who was filmed brutally thrashing a British-Pakistani family was suspended following the public outcry.

At least three people inside Manchester Airport in an incident were badly roughed up by British police officers recently, the videos of which spark fury among the public. The suspension comes after the officer was removed from operational duties.

Following widespread public outrage over the incident, the police officer involved was suspended; however, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) explained that the social media footage depicted a confrontation that ensued after three officers were injured in a “violent assault.” Among the injured was a female officer who sustained a broken nose.

The police force described the incident captured in the videos as “truly shocking” and an “exceptional event,” noting that it had voluntarily referred the matter to Britain’s independent police watchdog for a thorough investigation.

“We appreciate the footage which was shared on social media has attracted widespread shock and concern. It is vitally important we investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said in a statement.

The video, which caused outrage online, was of Wednesday afternoon in which a male officer is seen pointing a taser at men who are said to be British Pakistanis. Commotion from eyewitnesses can be heard before the officer proceeds to kick and stomp on the man's head.

The chaotic scene continues with another person shouting to move back while a female officer points her taser at other individuals present. Several people urged cops to stop kicking people, while others shouted expletives as multiple officers surrounded the man on the ground.

Police said four men were held at the scene on suspicion of affray and assaulting emergency service workers.

The video clip of the incident was truly shocking, and the ruthless use of force in an arrest is an unusual occurrence that triggered a public outcry.