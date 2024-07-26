Business tycoon Zulfiqar Ahmed 'abducted' in Karachi

KARACHI – A prominent businessman was allegedly abducted from southern port city of Karachi, said his family.
Zulfiqar Ahmed, the owner of Paracha Textiles, Meezan Oil, and Cola Next, was allegedly abducted by masked men at gunpoint two days ago from Mauripur Road in Keamari area of Karachi.
Reports said Ahmed was travelling in a car along with another person named Qaiser when both of they were captured by the masked men, who were riding a double-cabin vehicle.
However, Qaiser was set free by the alleged abductors but they took the business tycoon along with him since then there is no information about his whereabouts.
The family of the businessman has moved the Sindh High Court for registration of the First Information Report (FIR) as police were using delaying tactics.
It said they tried to get the FIR registered at the local police station the day after the abduction, but the police were showing reluctance.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.15
|360.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
