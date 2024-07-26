Search

Pakistan

Business tycoon Zulfiqar Ahmed 'abducted' in Karachi

04:15 PM | 26 Jul, 2024
Business tycoon Zulfiqar Ahmed 'abducted' in Karachi
Source: Social media

KARACHI – A prominent businessman was allegedly abducted from southern port city of Karachi, said his family. 

Zulfiqar Ahmed, the owner of Paracha Textiles, Meezan Oil, and Cola Next, was allegedly abducted by masked men at gunpoint two days ago from Mauripur Road in Keamari area of Karachi. 

Reports said Ahmed was travelling in a car along with another person named Qaiser when both of they were captured by the masked men, who were riding a double-cabin vehicle. 

However, Qaiser was set free by the alleged abductors but they took the business tycoon along with him since then there is no information about his whereabouts. 

The family of the businessman has moved the Sindh High Court for registration of the First Information Report (FIR) as police were using delaying tactics. 

It said they tried to get the FIR registered at the local police station the day after the abduction, but the police were showing reluctance.

Pakistan

04:15 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Business tycoon Zulfiqar Ahmed 'abducted' in Karachi

03:23 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Police officer suspended for assaulting British-Pakistani family at ...

02:40 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Ambreen Jan becomes new secretary information

02:34 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Iraq to take action against 50,000 illegal Pakistanis, confirms ...

02:27 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Punjab announces plots scheme for govt officers; check prices, ...

02:12 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Chicken meat prices go up in Lahore; check latest rate today

Pakistan

08:16 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Foreigners can now travel free as Pakistan waives visa fee for 126 ...

11:24 AM | 24 Jul, 2024

Woman gets her friend raped by husband for revenge in Lahore

08:49 AM | 26 Jul, 2024

Akbar Bugti’s grandson among five killed in Karachi’s DHA

10:03 AM | 25 Jul, 2024

Indian woman 'fakes identity' to meet husband in Pakistan

09:35 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

50,000 Pakistanis missing in Iraq after going for pilgrimages

12:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan seeks court protection against army custody in May 9 cases

Advertisement

Latest

04:15 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Business tycoon Zulfiqar Ahmed 'abducted' in Karachi

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 26 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.15 360.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.75 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.5 204.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.5 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: