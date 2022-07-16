Imran Khan underlines 'importance' of U-turns for politicians, generals

ISLAMABAD – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan has said it is imperative for political leaders and generals to take U-turns in order to identify and rectify their mistakes.

Speaking at a seminar on freedom of speech in Islamabad, Khan said a country would not be “destroyed” if courts dispense justice. He said that powerful people were above the law in Pakistan.

Khan, who is chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said that Pakistani institutions were weakened during the tenures of three military dictators.

“When a dictator tries to become a democrat, he attempts to control all institutions, including the media, in a bid to portray false image of democracy,” he elaborated.

Reiterating his allegation of a foreign conspiracy against his government, Khan said that US diplomat Donald Lu had threatened Pakistan with consequences if he (Khan) is not removed from power.

“Should an elected prime minister be removed in this way?” he asked. Efforts were also made to hide the cipher containing the threats hurled by the US envoy, he added.

“The only way to resolve all crisis is to hold free and fair elections”-@ImranKhanPTI #بلا_چلاؤ_ملک_بچاؤ pic.twitter.com/NbFARds8bb — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 16, 2022

Referring to the Supreme Court judgement on the former deputy speaker’s ruling, the former prime minister said the apex court threatened proceedings against him under Article 6 of the Constitution instead of ordering an inquiry into the threats hurled by the US envoy.