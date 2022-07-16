Pakistani actress Sana Askari shares spooky memories, talks about hallucinations

While Sana Askari knows how to keep her fans anticipated with her stellar performances in different projects, her real-life experiences make her much more interesting.

Askari is widely acknowledged for her drama Kaala Jadu and Woh Dobara which paved the way for her career.

The Akkar Bakkar actress was recently invited to Hasna Mana Hai hosted by Tabish Hashmi in which she shared her spooky memories and unpleasant hallucinations. The actress had unusual experiences on and off sets during the shooting of Wo Dobara.

Askari said she "could see random faces, and was unable to open eyes in fear". The incident petrified the actress so much that she had to "go to the mosque" to be "purified and have any evil energies cast out" by a maulvi (Islamic religious scholar).

Askari also commented on the fabricated information about her height, net worth and even children. The websites suggested that Askari was "five feet seven inches" in height and her net worth was reported to be "seven million rupees". The Raja ki Raji actress laughed off the rumours.

Askari is married to Minhaj Ali Askari. The couple has an adorable baby boy.