Zara Noor Abbas’ new bold photo in revealing dress goes viral

Pakistani star actress Zara Noor Abbas has left her fans swooned with the new photo she shared on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the Begum Badshah actress posted her latest photo from her London trip. In the photo, she can be seen posing in front of Big Ben Tower in London while wearing a revealing dress.

Soon after she shared the photo, the keyboard warriors flooded the comment section with criticism and trolling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial 'Badshah Begum'.