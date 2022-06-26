Zara Noor Abbas’ new bold photo in revealing dress goes viral
Share
Pakistani star actress Zara Noor Abbas has left her fans swooned with the new photo she shared on her social media account.
Taking to Instagram, the Begum Badshah actress posted her latest photo from her London trip. In the photo, she can be seen posing in front of Big Ben Tower in London while wearing a revealing dress.
Soon after she shared the photo, the keyboard warriors flooded the comment section with criticism and trolling.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial 'Badshah Begum'.
Zara Noor Abbas' new bold photo sets internet on ... 04:15 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has given memorable performances in television plays like Khamoshi, Lamhay and Qaid and ...
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa dance their heart out on ‘Loota Re’ ...03:00 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Saudi Arabia honours COAS Bajwa with Order of King Abdulaziz01:00 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani film 'Mulaqat' wins awards at Vaughan International Film ...12:12 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Bollywood actress Mandana Karimi reacts to criticism over viral burqa ...11:37 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022