Mehwish Hayat posts heartwarming birthday wish for her first makeup artist

LAHORE - Pakistani sweetheart Mehwish Hayat paid tribute to the person who is the secret behind her on-screen beauty in a heartfelt manner — her makeup artist Waqar Hussain.

The Load Wedding movie actor took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for him on his birthday.

“You are the secret to making me look beautiful on screen. Your smile always brightens up the dullest day. You are such a positive human being who has injected so much positivity and confidence in me,” she wrote.

The diva revealed he was her first makeup artist who dolled her up 10 years ago. “Not many will know that you were my first makeup artist ten years ago and we have shared this wondrous journey together,” she said.

Hayat revealed that Waqar is also a great friend whom she can confide in. “On sets, I remember that I would be quiet and just observe – you were the only person that I would open up to. From those days you have been my rock and I cannot thank you enough for being there whenever I have needed you.”

“You have literally seen me grow up into the person I am today. Above all else thank you for just being you!” she added.

She concluded by wishing him an amazing year ahead.