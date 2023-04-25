Joe Biden announces 2024 presidential run

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden has officially announced he is running for re-elections for another four-year term in 2024 as he aims at, what he says, standing up for democracy and protecting fundamental rights.
Besides Biden, already the oldest president of the US, Vice President Kamal Harris also seeks to run for another term.
The 80-year-old Democrat made the announcement in a video shared on Twitter by his new campaign team.
"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we're in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are," Biden said. "This is not a time to be complacent. That's why I'm running for re-election."
It’s official: President Biden and Vice President Harris are running for reelection to stand up for democracy and defend our fundamental freedoms. pic.twitter.com/BLIN0Bxb0v— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) April 25, 2023
"Let's finish this job. I know we can," he said.
Biden termed Republicans a threat to American freedom and vowed to counter efforts to limit women's healthcare, cut Social Security and ban books.
Biden’s age makes his run for re-election a historic and risky for the Democratic Party, which is in minority in the House of Representatives. However, doctors have declared him fit for duty after medical examination in February this year.
Trump has also announced his intentions to contest 2024 elections as he lost the 2020 polls to Joe Biden.
