Trump says Imran Khan spent a week in silence after US killed Iran's General Soleimani

Former US president Donald Trump on Tuesday came up with new revelations about the killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

The US killed Iran's General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in 2020, just before COVID-19 took over the world.

According to Trump, Imran Khan, the then prime minister of Pakistan, "rejoiced" at the Iranian general's murder.

Speaking at a rally, Trump said, "There was a Khan, a great cricket player, he became the head of Pakistan, he said it was the single biggest thing I can ever remember happening in my life when Soleimani was killed."

He quoted Khan as saying, "I left my office, I walked to my home, I stayed in my home in solitude for one week. It was the biggest event that ever happened to me."

Trump further said Khan was the "biggest cricket player. That’s like being a great NFL player or a great baseball player. He was said to be just about the best handsome guy. He became the boss, Pakistan.''

Trump was speaking at a political rally in Houston, Texas, which is home to a sizable Pakistani community.

Trump's assertion that Imran Khan withdrew into isolation, however, doesn't seem to be accurate. The very next day, journalist Omar Warraich noted in an X post, Khan spoke at a rally in his hometown of Mianwali, but he made no mention of Soleimani's murder.

On January 3, 2020, an American drone attack in Baghdad killed Qasem Soleimani. Soleimani was regarded as the second most influential person in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and he was the nation's most powerful commander.