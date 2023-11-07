Trump says Imran Khan spent a week in silence after US killed Iran's General Soleimani

Former US president Donald Trump on Tuesday came up with new revelations about the killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani in 2020.
The US killed Iran's General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in 2020, just before COVID-19 took over the world.
According to Trump, Imran Khan, the then prime minister of Pakistan, "rejoiced" at the Iranian general's murder.
Speaking at a rally, Trump said, "There was a Khan, a great cricket player, he became the head of Pakistan, he said it was the single biggest thing I can ever remember happening in my life when Soleimani was killed."
He quoted Khan as saying, "I left my office, I walked to my home, I stayed in my home in solitude for one week. It was the biggest event that ever happened to me."
Trump further said Khan was the "biggest cricket player. That’s like being a great NFL player or a great baseball player. He was said to be just about the best handsome guy. He became the boss, Pakistan.''
Trump spills some beans around the killing of Iran’s master operative general Qassem Soleimani in 2020 just before COVID.— Hassan I. Hassan (@hxhassan) November 6, 2023
One, about former Pakistan PM Imran Khan rejoicing at the killing. Another, more important, about Iran staging the retribution by not just giving heads up… pic.twitter.com/q9DCtOOfxz
Trump was speaking at a political rally in Houston, Texas, which is home to a sizable Pakistani community.
Trump's assertion that Imran Khan withdrew into isolation, however, doesn't seem to be accurate. The very next day, journalist Omar Warraich noted in an X post, Khan spoke at a rally in his hometown of Mianwali, but he made no mention of Soleimani's murder.
Imran Khan didn’t go into seclusion for a week. He gave a speech in his hometown the next day, without mentioning the incident. https://t.co/IzkGRbkpIg— Omar Waraich (@OmarWaraich) November 6, 2023
On January 3, 2020, an American drone attack in Baghdad killed Qasem Soleimani. Soleimani was regarded as the second most influential person in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and he was the nation's most powerful commander.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.
The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.9
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.7
|763.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.86
|41.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.19
|927.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.1
|318.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
