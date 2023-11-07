  

Search

World

Trump says Imran Khan spent a week in silence after US killed Iran's General Soleimani

Web Desk
09:52 PM | 7 Nov, 2023
Trump says Imran Khan spent a week in silence after US killed Iran's General Soleimani
Source: Instagram

Former US president Donald Trump on Tuesday came up with new revelations about the killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

The US killed Iran's General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in 2020, just before COVID-19 took over the world.

According to Trump, Imran Khan, the then prime minister of Pakistan, "rejoiced" at the Iranian general's murder.

Speaking at a rally, Trump said, "There was a Khan, a great cricket player, he became the head of Pakistan, he said it was the single biggest thing I can ever remember happening in my life when Soleimani was killed."

He quoted Khan as saying, "I left my office, I walked to my home, I stayed in my home in solitude for one week. It was the biggest event that ever happened to me."

Trump further said Khan was the "biggest cricket player. That’s like being a great NFL player or a great baseball player. He was said to be just about the best handsome guy. He became the boss, Pakistan.''

Trump was speaking at a political rally in Houston, Texas, which is home to a sizable Pakistani community.

Trump's assertion that Imran Khan withdrew into isolation, however, doesn't seem to be accurate. The very next day, journalist Omar Warraich noted in an X post, Khan spoke at a rally in his hometown of Mianwali, but he made no mention of Soleimani's murder.

On January 3, 2020, an American drone attack in Baghdad killed Qasem Soleimani. Soleimani was regarded as the second most influential person in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and he was the nation's most powerful commander.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

09:19 AM | 6 Nov, 2023

Over 280 more Palestinians killed in overnight attacks as Israel ...

04:29 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

Putin says only those with 'heart of stone' can remain silent on ...

12:30 AM | 1 Nov, 2023

Israel drops six US-made bombs on Jabalia Refugee Camp in Khan ...

01:30 AM | 31 Oct, 2023

One-day-old Palestinian boy killed in Israeli bombing on Gaza ...

12:54 AM | 31 Oct, 2023

Israeli Army says woman soldier Ori Megidish freed from Hamas ...

07:15 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Russia’s Dagestan airport closed after anti-Israel protesters ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:19 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Here's how Bangladesh captain responded to timed-out dismissal of Angelo Mathews

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 7 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee continues to move downwards as dollar demand rises; Check latest forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.

The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353  for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.9 287.65
Euro EUR 306.5 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.25 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77.1
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.7 763.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.86 41.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 918.19 927.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.76 26.06
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 316.1 318.6
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices move down in Pakistan in line with global trend; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 7 November 2023

On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. 

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642. 

22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Karachi PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Islamabad PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Peshawar PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Quetta PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Sialkot PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Attock PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Gujranwala PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Jehlum PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Multan PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Bahawalpur PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Gujrat PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Nawabshah PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Chakwal PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Hyderabad PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Nowshehra PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Sargodha PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Faisalabad PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Mirpur PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: