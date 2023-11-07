Katrina Kaif unveils her rigorous training regimen for upcoming 'Tiger 3'

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to provide a glimpse into her rigorous training regimen for the upcoming film "Tiger 3" alongside Salman Khan, promising fans a more dynamic display of action scenes than ever before. She shared a series of videos showcasing her intense workouts and preparation. Scroll through to catch a glimpse of her training.

In the videos, Kaif can be seen practising various workout routines, rehearsing action sequences, and undergoing recovery sessions with her trainer. Notably, there's a snapshot from a highly anticipated fight scene set in a Turkish hammam where she's clad in a towel. Alongside these visuals, Katrina shared a heartfelt note detailing her training journey and the mental resilience it demanded.

She explained, "For me, when Tiger time comes, it's about pushing my limits, testing my endurance, and finding that strength within. Someone once told me, 'Pain is just another sensation. Don't be afraid of it, don't run from the pain.' Many days, I was so tired; it felt different this time...tougher."

She continued, "My body was sore, but I would tell myself to take it as a challenge and see how much I could face today. During training, we created an alter ego. So even if I was tired, SHE wasn't tired; she was going to war! Your mind will stop you much before your body does. Once you decide, commit and do it matter what! And the work is ALWAYS worth it. I think we were able to deliver even more dynamic action than before, and that's always our intention...To be better...Now waiting to share #Tiger3 with the world...nervous, excited...Just a few more days to go."

The training clips reveal her dedication, including squats with a Kettlebell, action sequence rehearsals, and full-body and lower-body strengthening exercises.

The upcoming spy film is set to hit the screens on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. This film marks the third instalment of the successful Tiger franchise and is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Emraan Hashmi plays the role of the antagonist in this highly anticipated action-packed movie.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Sep-2023/watch-first-look-of-salman-khan-and-katrina-kaif-in-tiger-3k