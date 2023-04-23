Search

PakistanWorld

Pakistan begins evacuation of stranded citizens from conflict-hit Sudan to Saudi Arabia

Web Desk 09:41 PM | 23 Apr, 2023
Pakistan begins evacuation of stranded citizens from conflict-hit Sudan to Saudi Arabia
Source: Representational Photo

LAHORE – Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in Sudan started evacuating its stranded nationals to Saudi Arabia, said the country’s envoy on Sunday.

Fighting is expected to continue after a brief ceasefire in the northeastern state of Africa later in the day, the envoy said.

A number of countries around the world are in the process of bringing back their citizens from Sudan after two rival military factions clashed with each other last week.

Saudi Arabia has played a pivotal role in helping other nations rescue their nationals from the African state, with President Joe Biden thanking the kingdom for evacuating American diplomats and their families while calling its help “critical to the success of our operation.”

“We have already dispatched two buses to Port Sudan while eight others are parked at my residence,” Ambassador Meer Behrose Regi told Arab News over the phone. “About five of these 50-seater buses are packed to capacity and ready to move.”

“These people will travel to Jeddah before flying back to Pakistan,” he continued.

Earlier, Independent Urdu reported that a female Pakistani national had already traveled with Saudi nationals to safety on Saturday.

A statement by the kingdom’s foreign ministry also confirmed the Royal Saudi Naval Forces had rescued 91 of citizens along with 66 people belonging to other nationalities, including Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, and Pakistan.

Ambassador Regi said about 1,300 Pakistanis were in Sudan, though some of them were still not willing to leave the African country. He added the embassy was planning to give them an evacuation deadline.

The envoy also informed that a number of high-profile officials, including the country’s prime minister, foreign secretary, and diplomats in Sudan and Saudi Arabia, were involved in the evacuation process and keeping a close eye on the situation.

He said he was personally going to lead a large batch of Pakistani nationals to Port Sudan.

Last week, the residents of Khartoum and adjoining cities found themselves under siege as the Sudanese army and its powerful paramilitary, the Rapid Support Forces, clashed with each other while striving to take control of the country.

The two sides were allies in the past and worked together to seize power in a 2019 coup.

As tensions increased, however, a power struggle broke out between them, making analysts warn of a nationwide civil war and the international community calling for a ceasefire.

Pakistan finalising plan for safe evacuation of nationals stranded in Sudan

Clashes between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group have left over 400 people dead, and a thousand injured while several embassies also suffered attacks amid fear of full-scale civil war.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Saudi Arabia evacuates over 150 people, including Pakistanis from Sudan

11:00 AM | 23 Apr, 2023

Pakistan finalising plan for safe evacuation of nationals stranded in Sudan

07:12 PM | 22 Apr, 2023

Pakistan PM, Turkish president exchange greetings on Eidul Fitr

05:54 PM | 22 Apr, 2023

Army Chief Asim Munir spends Eid ul-Fitr with troops along Pakistan-Afghanistan border

02:51 PM | 22 Apr, 2023

Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr with traditional fervour

09:21 AM | 22 Apr, 2023

Pakistan asks nationals to exercise caution as death toll in Sudan clashes surpasses 400

07:42 PM | 21 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan begins evacuation of stranded citizens from conflict-hit ...

09:41 PM | 23 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 23, 2023

08:38 AM | 23 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 23, 20230 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Sunsday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,740.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Karachi PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Islamabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Peshawar PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Quetta PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Sialkot PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Attock PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Gujranwala PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Jehlum PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Multan PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Bahawalpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Gujrat PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Nawabshah PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Chakwal PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Hyderabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Nowshehra PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Sargodha PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Faisalabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Mirpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: