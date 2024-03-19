NAB court acquits Nawaz Sharif's sons in three references

ISLAMABAD – An accountability court in the federal capital on Tuesday acquitted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sons, Hasan and Hussain, in corruption cases related to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship company and Avenfield apartments.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the verdict on petitions filed by the duo seeking acquittal in the graft references. The verdict was reserved earlier in the day after a hearing was conducted on the three references.

Earlier this month, the accountability court suspended the arrest warrants for Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz in the cases.

The warrants of the brothers had been issued seven years ago when the court had declared them absconders.

The plea seeking suspension of the warrants were filed as both brothers were planning to return to Pakistan on March 12.

Their lawyer, Misbah, revealed the development during the hearing of the Toshakhana reference filed against Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani wherein the politicians are accused of having kept various vehicles in violation of the Toshakhana rules.

Misbah, while presenting his arguments, said that both brothers were declared absconders in the case, while perpetual warrants were also issued against them.

He told the court that all the other accused were acquitted in these three references. The lawyer added that both Hasan and Hussain wanted to return to Pakistan this month and request the court to suspend their perpetual warrants.

Following the completion of arguments by both sides, the accountability court had suspended the arrest warrants.