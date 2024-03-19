Search

Pakistan

Parvez Elahi slips in Adiala Jail's washroom, suffers fracture

03:25 PM | 19 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Former Punjab chief minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Parvez Elahi, suffered bone fracture after falling in a washroom in Adiala jail.

It surfaced when the deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail presented a medical report in an anti-corruption court during the hearing of a case related to illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.

The deputy superintendent informed the judge that the former chief minister fell in the washroom yesterday (March 17), resulting in a fracture.

Due to his absence, the court postponed the proceedings regarding indictment against Elahi and others and adjourned the case till April 4.

The former chief minister has been detained in multiple cases for several months.

