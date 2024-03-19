Search

Pakistan

Shehla Raza makes history as first woman president of Pakistan Hockey Federation

04:50 PM | 19 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shehla Raza created history on Tuesday as she was elected as first woman president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHC).

She was elected during the extra ordinary meeting of the PHF Congress called by Secretary General Haider Hussain. 

The Congress meeting was attended by 54 out of total 64 members, including representatives of National Bank and Pakistan Customs. 

Shehla Raza was unanimously elected president of the embattled hockey federation. Furthermore, Shuja Iqbal Pasha has been elected as secretary finance. 

The PPP stalwart has previously served as vice president of PHF. 



