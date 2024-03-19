Prisoner commits suicide in Karachi jail after testing positive for AIDS

KARACHI – A prisoner detained at Malir Jail in Karachi division committed suicide after he was tested positive for HIV/AIDS, it emerged on Tuesday.

Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari has taken notice of the incident and ordered an immediate inquiry into it.

Initial report suggested that the inmate identified as Aziz Khan Janoon jumped from the building and committed suicide. The prisoner was suffering from mental stress after diagnosing with HIV.

The minister for prisons has directed the authorities concerned to complete investigation into the matter and submit a report.

A media report published last year warned that inmates in overcrowded prisons of Punjab are vulnerable to a possible outbreak of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), hepatitis B and C and other diseases.