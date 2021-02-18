Four Senate candidates elected unopposed in Punjab

11:28 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
Four Senate candidates elected unopposed in Punjab
LAHORE – Four candidates from Punjab contesting Senate elections have been elected unopposed on Thursday.

Ruling PTI's Ali Zafar and PML-N's Azam Nazir Tarar won the technocrats' seat while PTI's Dr Zarqa and PML-N's Sadia Abbasi were also elected unopposed for the women's' seats.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Sadia Abbasi was declared winner after Saira Tarar, who was a covering candidate, did now show up for scrutiny of his nomination papers.

The Senate polls are set to held on March 3.

