Four Senate candidates elected unopposed in Punjab
LAHORE – Four candidates from Punjab contesting Senate elections have been elected unopposed on Thursday.
Ruling PTI's Ali Zafar and PML-N's Azam Nazir Tarar won the technocrats' seat while PTI's Dr Zarqa and PML-N's Sadia Abbasi were also elected unopposed for the women's' seats.
According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Sadia Abbasi was declared winner after Saira Tarar, who was a covering candidate, did now show up for scrutiny of his nomination papers.
The Senate polls are set to held on March 3.
