Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,245 new cases, 40 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 40 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,245 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,527 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 568,506.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,243 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 531,840. The total count of active cases is 24,139.

At least 255,039 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 166,242 in Punjab 70,493 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 43,145 in Islamabad, 18,967 in Balochistan, 9,673 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,947 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,166 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,267 in Sindh, 2,020 in KP, 488 in Islamabad, 285 in Azad Kashmir, 199 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 34,754 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 8,602,515 samples have been tested so far.