PM Imran stresses negotiated political settlement for Afghan conflict

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterating his conviction that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan said that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward.

He stated this during a meeting with Ahmad Wali Massoud, Head of Massoud Foundation Afghanistan on Thursday.

The premier extended warm welcome to Ahmad Wali Massoud and stated that Pakistan and Afghanistan were bound by a fraternal relationship, rooted deep in shared history and commonalities of faith, culture and traditions.

He recalled the historic contribution of the late Ahmed Shah Massoud, a key Mujahideen leader, during the Afghan resistance movement, said Prime Minister Office in a statement.

Imran Khan added that after Afghanistan, Pakistan was the most desirous to see return of peace in Afghanistan as it was deeply affected by the conflict.

In the context of Afghan peace process, the Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan had extended full support to facilitate the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement and the initiation of Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

Ahmad Wali Massoud, Head of Massoud Foundation Afghanistan, calls on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI today pic.twitter.com/2jXOqvEX46 — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 18, 2021

He stressed that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations provided a historic opportunity which must be seized by the Afghan leadership to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

He added that Pakistan has been emphasizing to all sides to work together constructively, take steps for reduction of violence leading to ceasefire, and secure a political solution for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

The premier underscored that the return of peace in Afghanistan will have lasting benefits for the region and beyond, through economic development, regional trade, and improved connectivity.

He further highlighted the range of steps, including introduction of a liberal visa regime and increased facilitation in bilateral and transit trade to further strengthen fraternal ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s assistance for Afghanistan’s development efforts and human resource capacity-building will continue apace, he said.

The visit of Ahmad Wali Massoud and his delegation is in continuation of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to Afghan leaders to further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance mutual convergence on the Afghan peace process