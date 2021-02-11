Maulana Tariq Jamil denies criticising PM Imran over 'Riyasat-e-Madina'
LAHORE – Renowned religious cleric Maulana Tariq Jamil on Thursday clarified that he had not criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan over use of force against government employees protesting for pay raise.
The Islamic scholar in a tweet termed the reports about his criticism “fake”.
I have nothing to do with this statement. This is fake news. For authentic news about me, stay connected to verified platforms. May Allah preserve us from spreading false news. pic.twitter.com/5v2WqSuZsf— Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) February 11, 2021
"I have nothing to do with this statement. This is fake news. For authentic news about me, stay connected to verified platforms," tweeted Jamil. "May Allah preserve us from spreading false news."
The fake statement, which was being referred to the scholar on social media, referred to the protests held in Islamabad on yesterday when police massively fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.
