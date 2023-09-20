Search

Lifestyle

#JusticeforAmmar: Celebs express rage and grief over 8-year-old's tragic death

Web Desk
09:18 PM | 20 Sep, 2023
#JusticeforAmmar: Celebs express rage and grief over 8-year-old's tragic death
Source: Instagram

Ammar Ibad Farooq, the eight-year-old son of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket holder Mian Ibad Farooq, passed away at a hospital in Lahore recently. The tragic event has elicited widespread criticism on social media, with many placing blame on the state for the family's plight.

According to Farooq's brother, Ammar had been receiving treatment in Lahore for neurological ailments, though it remains unclear whether his condition predates May 9. He was laid to rest in Lahore, with a significant turnout at the funeral.

Mian Ibad Farooq, Ammar's father, is currently in custody awaiting trial for his alleged involvement in the May 9 attack on Jinnah House. Authorities intercepted an audio message wherein he purportedly coordinated the attack with PTI activists. He, along with others, is presently in military custody awaiting trial.

When news of Ammar's deteriorating health reached his father, he sent a motivational message to uplift his child. Following Ammar's demise, #JusticeforAmmar began trending on social media, prompting various celebrities to express their condolences and sorrow. Nadia Jamil, Farhan Saeed, and Adnan Siddiqui were among those who voiced their grief and called for justice.

Jamil tweeted "Noooooo. Please don’t tell me. Oh God this is too painful. This is just too painful. The angel. My heart with his parents right now. Ya Allah. Reham. Reham."

Saeed said "Ya Allah destroy the ones responsible for this, dil se bad dua hai ! May Allah bless the little one and give his family Sabr   #JusticeforAmmar"

Adnan Siddiqui expressed his condolences saying "Losing a child is a pain like no other.   Young lives should bloom, not fade. May Allah grant his grieving parents the strength to endure this tragic blow of fate."

Armeena Rana tweeted "You poor little boy. I pray that Allah SWT grants you the highest of heavens. I pray you tell HIM to fix this world, where darkness seems to have prevailed. I wish your mother (if she lives) the strength to carry on. I pray Allah forgives us. #JusticeforAmmar  "

Mahira Khan, Faysal Quraishi, Yashma Gill and Saba Qamar also expressed their sorrows.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-20/1695218556-6476.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-20/1695218559-1190.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-20/1695218563-2737.jpeg

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:55 PM | 20 Sep, 2023

Aqsa Afridi's stunning attire steals the show at Ansha and Shaheen's ...

06:03 PM | 20 Sep, 2023

From Humayun Saeed to Shaista Lodhi, Pakistani celebs grace Shaheen ...

09:19 AM | 20 Sep, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi’s wedding pictures, videos ...

10:12 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

Babar Azam attends Shaheen and Ansha’s wedding

09:14 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

Imran Ashraf and Iqra Aziz rekindle the Noori-Bhola magic on "Mazaaq ...

07:43 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

Breaking the mold: Mahira Khan talks about riveting TV comeback in ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:10 PM | 20 Sep, 2023

Zong 4G offers an exclusive bundle for PUBG Mobile gamers

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 20 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 20, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 295.5 298.65
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 377
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Australian Dollar AUD 78.9 79.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.66 797.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.87 41.27
Danish Krone DKK 42.6 43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 771.25 779.25
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.57 82.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 331.2 333.7
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 20, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 20 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: