JusticeforAmmar: Celebs express rage and grief over 8-year-old's tragic death

Ammar Ibad Farooq, the eight-year-old son of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket holder Mian Ibad Farooq, passed away at a hospital in Lahore recently. The tragic event has elicited widespread criticism on social media, with many placing blame on the state for the family's plight.

According to Farooq's brother, Ammar had been receiving treatment in Lahore for neurological ailments, though it remains unclear whether his condition predates May 9. He was laid to rest in Lahore, with a significant turnout at the funeral.

Mian Ibad Farooq, Ammar's father, is currently in custody awaiting trial for his alleged involvement in the May 9 attack on Jinnah House. Authorities intercepted an audio message wherein he purportedly coordinated the attack with PTI activists. He, along with others, is presently in military custody awaiting trial.

When news of Ammar's deteriorating health reached his father, he sent a motivational message to uplift his child. Following Ammar's demise, #JusticeforAmmar began trending on social media, prompting various celebrities to express their condolences and sorrow. Nadia Jamil, Farhan Saeed, and Adnan Siddiqui were among those who voiced their grief and called for justice.

Jamil tweeted "Noooooo. Please don’t tell me. Oh God this is too painful. This is just too painful. The angel. My heart with his parents right now. Ya Allah. Reham. Reham."

Saeed said "Ya Allah destroy the ones responsible for this, dil se bad dua hai ! May Allah bless the little one and give his family Sabr #JusticeforAmmar"

Adnan Siddiqui expressed his condolences saying "Losing a child is a pain like no other. Young lives should bloom, not fade. May Allah grant his grieving parents the strength to endure this tragic blow of fate."

Armeena Rana tweeted "You poor little boy. I pray that Allah SWT grants you the highest of heavens. I pray you tell HIM to fix this world, where darkness seems to have prevailed. I wish your mother (if she lives) the strength to carry on. I pray Allah forgives us. #JusticeforAmmar "

Mahira Khan, Faysal Quraishi, Yashma Gill and Saba Qamar also expressed their sorrows.

