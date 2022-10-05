Zara Noor Abbas hugs emotional fan during meetup
Despite possessing a grandeur, a huge fanbase consisting of millions of fans, an unparalleled level of success, and everything available at her wish, Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas is a down-to-earth person.
The Ehd-e-Wafa actress recently met an enthusiastic fan who couldn't contain her love for Abbas right in front of her.
The adorable fan moment was captured and posted to Instagram which received massive praise and appreciation for the way the Qaid actress treated her fan. Abbas and her overwhelmed fan hugged multiple times as the women shared love and respect for each other.
The Love Life Ka Law diva stole the hearts of millions of netizens who were in awe.
On the work front, Abbas appeared in Badshah Begum, Phaans, Dil Tera Hogaya, Zebaish and Deewar-e-Shab.
