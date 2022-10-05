MDCAT 2022 exam date announced

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical Commission Wednesday announced that the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) will be held on November 13.

A notification issued by the commission said that the exams will be conducted through public universities of all provinces and Islamabad on a single day and time.

The test will be conducted through Bolan University of Medical & Health Sciences (Balochistan), University of Health Services (Punjab), Khyber Medical University (KPK), Dow University of Health Sciences (Sindh), and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (Islamabad, AJK, Gilgit Baltistan).

“MDCAT pass percentage for admission to MBBS at 55% and BDS at 45%. Moreover, FSc (Pre-Medical) or Equivalent with 60% marks will be eligible to apply for admission to MBBS or BDS. The pass percentage will be applied prospectively,” the notification read.

The MDCAT will be paper based manual exam and the answer keys of the papers will be uploaded by the concerned universities on the PMC website on the same day after the exam.

Furthermore, MDCAT will also be conducted in two international centres i.e. UAE and Saudi Arabia. Aspirants in other countries may either change their centres to UAE and Saudi Arabia or come to Pakistan for the exam.

Online portal will remain open till 10th October 2022 for registration and change of Centre for foreign students.